Understanding Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)’s financial health through ratios

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed the day trading at $19.21 up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $18.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55667184 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 24.59B and an Enterprise Value of 55.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCL is 2.40, which has changed by 10,589.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,394.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $19.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCL traded about 40.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCL traded about 64.23M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 121.22M with a Short Ratio of 121.22M, compared to 128.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 13.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $6.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.87B to a low estimate of $6.37B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $4.9B, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.25B, an increase of 36.70% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 74.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.93B and the low estimate is $22.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.