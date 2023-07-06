Understanding CBL International Limited (BANL)’s financial health through ratios

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) closed the day trading at $3.28 down -5.20% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578170 shares were traded. BANL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BANL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANL now has a Market Capitalization of 78.50M and an Enterprise Value of 73.82M. As of this moment, CBL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANL has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3313, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5063.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BANL traded about 286.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BANL traded about 183.75k shares per day. A total of 25.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.82M. Shares short for BANL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 53.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 40.95k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.