Understanding CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)’s financial health through ratios

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) closed the day trading at $0.19 down -7.17% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0147 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829005 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1820.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.65M and an Enterprise Value of -3.20M. As of this moment, CN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2107, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8272.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNEY traded about 914.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNEY traded about 332.28k shares per day. A total of 42.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 23.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of May 30, 2023 were 261.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 637.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.