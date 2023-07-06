Understanding HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) through its ratios

In the latest session, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) closed at $67.07 down -5.25% from its previous closing price of $70.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2374939 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HDFC Bank Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 115.92B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HDB has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.68M over the past ten days. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 3.25M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HDB is 0.70, from 19.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.2B and the low estimate is $19.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.