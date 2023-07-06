Understanding MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) through its ratios

In the latest session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) closed at $9.65 up 1.90% from its previous closing price of $9.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561259 shares were traded. MAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MediaAlpha Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU bought 5,916,816 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 59,168,160 led to the insider holds 22,856,814 shares of the business.

Yi Steven sold 30,698 shares of MAX for $482,302 on Feb 27. The insider now owns 1,036,553 shares after completing the transaction at $15.71 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Nonko Eugene, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,698 shares for $15.80 each. As a result, the insider received 248,094 and left with 542,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAX now has a Market Capitalization of 472.62M and an Enterprise Value of 633.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAX has reached a high of $17.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAX has traded an average of 376.27K shares per day and 392.8k over the past ten days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.38M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 975.51k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.