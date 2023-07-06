Understanding Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $37.82 down -6.15% from its previous closing price of $40.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205287 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares for $38.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,151,227 led to the insider holds 1,512,911 shares of the business.

Nuss John sold 20,000 shares of VTYX for $791,637 on Jul 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 244,815 shares after completing the transaction at $39.58 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Krueger Christopher W, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $39.22 each. As a result, the insider received 588,343 and left with 276,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 1.54B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTYX has traded an average of 835.54K shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 7.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.29% and a Short% of Float of 23.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.