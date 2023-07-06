uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) was $11.78 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $11.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979990 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QURE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Gut Robert sold 3,228 shares for $18.88 per share. The transaction valued at 60,945 led to the insider holds 47,669 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 2,920 shares of QURE for $54,896 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 110,215 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Soteropoulos Paula, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,275 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider received 43,202 and left with 22,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 546.26M and an Enterprise Value of 372.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.29.

Shares Statistics:

QURE traded an average of 796.64K shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.1 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.4, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.5M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, uniQure N.V.’s year-ago sales were $497k, an estimated increase of 40,056.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.55M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.