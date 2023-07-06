Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for BankUnited Inc. (BKU)

In the latest session, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed at $22.02 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $22.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868784 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BankUnited Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $41.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKU has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 994.78k over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.67M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 6.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKU is 1.08, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $253M to a low estimate of $239.73M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.87M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.62M, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.18M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $990.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $920.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.