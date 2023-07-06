Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

In the latest session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) closed at $3.60 down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539478 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HUYA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 858.85M and an Enterprise Value of -483.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4532.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUYA has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 249.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Shares short for HUYA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.63M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $269.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $270.51M to a low estimate of $269.13M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.13M, an estimated decrease of -14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.35M, a decrease of -13.60% over than the figure of -$14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.37M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.