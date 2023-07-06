Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Records 7.69% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) was $19.32 for the day, up 7.69% from the previous closing price of $17.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2748127 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.00B. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $48.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.70.

Shares Statistics:

VSCO traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 6.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.17% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.57B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.