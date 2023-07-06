Weibo Corporation (WB) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.6

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed the day trading at $13.10 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $13.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704300 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $33 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.73B. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WB traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WB traded about 919.92k shares per day. A total of 234.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.45M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 5.13M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $447.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $459.65M to a low estimate of $433.51M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $450.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.19M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.