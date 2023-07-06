What shareholders can do to beat the market with Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) stock

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed the day trading at $26.88 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $26.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582008 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 2,102 shares for $24.89 per share. The transaction valued at 52,321 led to the insider holds 325,780 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 2,102 shares of RVMD for $52,321 on Jun 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 99,474 shares after completing the transaction at $24.89 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Cislini Jeff, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,239 shares for $25.14 each. As a result, the insider received 31,148 and left with 44,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 57.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVMD traded about 976.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVMD traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 94.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.98M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 9.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.18 and -$4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.38M, down -68.50% from the average estimate.