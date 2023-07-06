Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stocks Hit Low of $189.17 Before Closing at $189.47

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $189.47 down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $195.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609716 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skipworth Michael sold 4,910 shares for $208.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,311 led to the insider holds 19,242 shares of the business.

MCDONALD WESLEY S sold 1,500 shares of WING for $309,975 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,310 shares after completing the transaction at $206.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anand Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 862 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 149,311 and left with 3,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 5.99B and an Enterprise Value of 6.51B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $223.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 615.47K shares per day and 840.34k over the past ten days. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of May 30, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $96.88M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.78M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.55M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $486.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519M and the low estimate is $471.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.