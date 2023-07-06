XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Shares Rise by 5.87% to Close at $14.80

As of close of business last night, XPeng Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.80, up 5.87% from its previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32659701 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CLSA on June 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $13.10 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 11.04B and an Enterprise Value of 9.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $33.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEV traded 13.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 861.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.16M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 39.54M with a Short Ratio of 39.54M, compared to 38.79M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $645.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.27M to a low estimate of $622.89M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 44.70% over than the figure of -$37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.67B and the low estimate is $5.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.