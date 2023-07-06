Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.11

As of close of business last night, Zuora Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.11, down -9.49% from its previous closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3463215 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZUO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Traube Robert J. sold 57,281 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 577,140 led to the insider holds 76,047 shares of the business.

McElhatton Todd sold 38,323 shares of ZUO for $386,127 on Jul 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 177,875 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Cohen Andrew M., who serves as the CLO and Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 11,611 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 116,988 and left with 75,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZUO traded 941.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Zuora, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $29.42 and low estimates of $25.00.

