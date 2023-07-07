19 analysts offer recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock

The price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) closed at $9.94 in the last session, down -2.93% from day before closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4527738 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 20.05B. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DB traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.06% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 13.54M, compared to 18.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DB is 0.32, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.62B and the low estimate is $31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.