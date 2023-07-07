4 analysts offer recommendations for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock

The price of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) closed at $0.47 in the last session, down -13.69% from day before closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0739 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525419 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5623 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4661.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Pei Jun sold 500,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 27,454,268 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $10,100 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,389,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McCord Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 11,700 and left with 10,399,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 73.11M and an Enterprise Value of -5.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4479, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0986.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPTN traded on average about 659.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 949.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.80M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Cepton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27M, an increase of 92.30% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43M, up 127.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $49.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.