A glimpse at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) was $4.68 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2419404 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,133 led to the insider holds 624,458 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares of CLNE for $61,960 on Jan 23. The SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT now owns 630,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pratt Mitchell W, who serves as the COO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 8,140 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 45,307 and left with 854,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -84.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2470.

Shares Statistics:

CLNE traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.84M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 11.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.81M to a low estimate of $79.8M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $97.22M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.19M, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.16M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.7M and the low estimate is $370.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.