Akumin Inc. (AKU)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) closed at $0.17 in the last session, down -7.23% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19927533 shares were traded. AKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1521.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKU now has a Market Capitalization of 15.20M and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKU is 0.43, which has changed by -7,204.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,313.57% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKU has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3959, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9627.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKU traded on average about 136.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 139.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 106.02k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Akumin Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.06M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.