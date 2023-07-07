ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Records -13.17% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) was $6.33 for the day, down -13.17% from the previous closing price of $7.29. On the day, 702348 shares were traded. ALXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALXO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Pons Jaume sold 3,208 shares for $7.34 per share. The transaction valued at 23,547 led to the insider holds 536,538 shares of the business.

Randolph Sophia sold 1,605 shares of ALXO for $11,781 on Jun 30. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 281,477 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, GARCIA PETER S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 887 shares for $7.34 each. As a result, the insider received 6,511 and left with 54,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALXO now has a Market Capitalization of 258.70M and an Enterprise Value of 41.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.53.

Shares Statistics:

ALXO traded an average of 295.31K shares per day over the past three months and 230.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.01M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ALXO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.41. EPS for the following year is -$3.87, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.03 and -$4.8.