AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stocks Hit Low of $4.1900 Before Closing at $4.29

In the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $4.29 up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20550452 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Antara Capital LP sold 7,993,400 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 13,815,317 led to the insider holds 93,911,906 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 3,573,030 shares of AMC for $6,395,362 on Jun 27. The 10% Owner now owns 101,905,306 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,371,887 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,245,678 and left with 105,478,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.00B and an Enterprise Value of 13.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -147.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6161.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMC has traded an average of 19.78M shares per day and 21.13M over the past ten days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 122.09M with a Short Ratio of 122.09M, compared to 105.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 26.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.