An investigation into OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $4.68 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563443 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OmniAb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 115,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 519,800 led to the insider holds 2,574,009 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 9,000 shares of OABI for $36,450 on May 23. The Director now owns 2,462,686 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On May 19, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $4.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,050 and left with 2,462,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 541.01M and an Enterprise Value of 453.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6858.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OABI has traded an average of 644.19K shares per day and 883.69k over the past ten days. A total of 115.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.78M and the low estimate is $44.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.