Analyst EPS estimates for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) stock

After finishing at $3.36 in the prior trading day, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $3.27, down -2.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657236 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skelton Clifford bought 34,418 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 100,156 led to the insider holds 3,447,499 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 33,373 shares of CNDT for $100,059 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 697,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Skelton Clifford, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,617 and bolstered with 2,862,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 714.31M and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -74.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7229.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 720.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 3.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $900M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $900M to a low estimate of $900M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $928M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $960M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $960M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.