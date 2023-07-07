Analyst EPS estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) stock

After finishing at $8.49 in the prior trading day, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $8.36, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089510 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Vion Michele sold 21,000 shares for $6.89 per share. The transaction valued at 144,690 led to the insider holds 40,094 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares of PUMP for $13,440 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 65,778 shares after completing the transaction at $8.96 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $8.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,100 and bolstered with 64,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 963.33M and an Enterprise Value of 946.71M. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $437.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $463.9M to a low estimate of $423.6M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315.08M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.59M, an increase of 32.90% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $478.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.