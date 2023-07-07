Analysts predict EPS of -$0.13 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s current quarter

After finishing at $12.30 in the prior trading day, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $12.10, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1902750 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares for $12.31 per share. The transaction valued at 144,016 led to the insider holds 815,154 shares of the business.

Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares of FOLD for $74,406 on Jul 03. The Executive Chairman now owns 944,229 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 6,044 shares for $13.04 each. As a result, the insider received 78,814 and left with 950,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.58M with a Short Ratio of 19.58M, compared to 21.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $89.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.34M to a low estimate of $87M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.73M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.49M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $423.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.