Analysts provide stock recommendations for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed the day trading at $44.09 down -4.48% from the previous closing price of $46.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883803 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.88B. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STNG traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STNG traded about 968.4k shares per day. A total of 56.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

STNG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $2.3, while EPS last year was $3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.62 and $8.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.25. EPS for the following year is $10.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.92 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $363.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.68M to a low estimate of $319.1M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $405.07M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.99M, a decrease of -35.50% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $930.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.