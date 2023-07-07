Analysts provide stock recommendations for Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at $276.54 down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $282.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119922129 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $279.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 150.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 03, 2023, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $240 from $154 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Zhu Xiaotong sold 2,500 shares for $276.35 per share. The transaction valued at 690,875 led to the insider holds 62,938 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $2,552,865 on Jun 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 66,834 shares after completing the transaction at $243.13 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Zhu Xiaotong, who serves as the SVP, Automotive of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $260.00 each. As a result, the insider received 650,000 and left with 65,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 876.49B and an Enterprise Value of 859.67B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $314.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 138.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 146.33M shares per day. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 96.48M with a Short Ratio of 96.48M, compared to 95.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $24.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.38B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.57B, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.5B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.64B and the low estimate is $112.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.