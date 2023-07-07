Analyzing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s quick and current ratios

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed the day trading at $62.64 down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $64.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045095 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 25,000 shares for $64.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,614,210 led to the insider holds 7,729 shares of the business.

Herzog Carolyn sold 1,320 shares of ESTC for $84,744 on Jul 03. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 84,643 shares after completing the transaction at $64.20 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Banon Shay, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $70.24 each. As a result, the insider received 10,535,649 and left with 7,943,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.10B and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTC traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTC traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 96.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

