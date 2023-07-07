Analyzing Infinera Corporation (INFN)’s quick and current ratios

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed the day trading at $4.52 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683159 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INFN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HEARD DAVID W bought 6,000 shares for $4.95 per share. The transaction valued at 29,686 led to the insider holds 744,943 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1768.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INFN traded about 2.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INFN traded about 2.1M shares per day. A total of 222.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.14% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 44.53M with a Short Ratio of 44.53M, compared to 38.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.74% and a Short% of Float of 26.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $375.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $371.62M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $357.99M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.42M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.