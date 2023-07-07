Analyzing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s quick and current ratios

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed the day trading at $10.12 down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883267 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KURA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.70 and its Current Ratio is at 21.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Malley Thomas bought 50,000 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 575,000 led to the insider holds 139,557 shares of the business.

DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares of KURA for $128,033 on Jan 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 27,675 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FLOWERS KIRSTEN, who serves as the CCO & Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,906 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 26,474 and left with 20,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 749.89M and an Enterprise Value of 357.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KURA traded about 869.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KURA traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.44% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 7.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.97 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.69.