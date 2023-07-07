Analyzing Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.69, up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051088 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Lai John Lo-minn sold 198,200 shares for $8.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,714,430 led to the insider holds 2,564,226 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 77,730 shares of MCW for $672,364 on Jun 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 960,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.65 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Lai John Lo-minn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 33,904 shares for $8.46 each. As a result, the insider received 286,828 and left with 2,564,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCW traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.12M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.59M with a Short Ratio of 13.59M, compared to 12.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 15.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $241.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.55M to a low estimate of $238M. As of the current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.16M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.53M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $953.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $937.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $876.51M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $987M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.