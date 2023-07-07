Analyzing trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s quick and current ratios

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed the day trading at $1.37 up 3.01% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075061 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRVG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVG now has a Market Capitalization of 469.30M and an Enterprise Value of 195.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2371, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3770.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRVG traded about 363.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRVG traded about 362.88k shares per day. A total of 342.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 245.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 395.86k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Trevena, Inc. analysts.

