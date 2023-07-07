Analyzing Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Verint Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.51, down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $34.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526713 shares were traded. VRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when KURTZ WILLIAM sold 1,800 shares for $35.35 per share. The transaction valued at 63,630 led to the insider holds 20,444 shares of the business.

Nottenburg Richard N sold 1,500 shares of VRNT for $51,435 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 5,531 shares after completing the transaction at $34.29 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Nottenburg Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $35.34 each. As a result, the insider received 53,010 and left with 7,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 2.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNT has reached a high of $51.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRNT traded 436.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 443.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $225.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.44M to a low estimate of $222.1M. As of the current estimate, Verint Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.9M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $937.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $930M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902.25M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $978.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.