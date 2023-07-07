Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $21.90

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed the day trading at $21.90 down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $22.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4729802 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Kennedy Michael N. sold 150,000 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 3,160,500 led to the insider holds 941,832 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares of AR for $24,435,884 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 4,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.34 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 220,245 shares for $31.16 each. As a result, the insider received 6,862,284 and left with 4,779,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.57B and an Enterprise Value of 11.47B. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $45.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AR traded about 5.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AR traded about 5.62M shares per day. A total of 296.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.3M with a Short Ratio of 18.30M, compared to 16.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $879M. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -54.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -42.70% over than the figure of -$54.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.14B, down -34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $4.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.