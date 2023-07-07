Are Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) shares too expensive at this price?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed the day trading at $10.56 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5222784 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 227.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. sold 17,304,930 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 185,119,489 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, sold 14,320,070 shares of PR for $153,188,949 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 58,227,600 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Silver Run Sponsor, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,320,070 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider received 153,188,949 and left with 58,227,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 5.41B. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PR traded about 6.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PR traded about 7.09M shares per day. A total of 295.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.47M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 35.94M with a Short Ratio of 35.94M, compared to 32.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Dividends & Splits

PR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $697.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $782M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $472.65M, an estimated increase of 47.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.01M, an increase of 47.30% less than the figure of $47.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $674M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.