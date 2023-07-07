As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) offers stability

After finishing at $715.67 in the prior trading day, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $699.31, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177904 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $703.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $693.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASML now has a Market Capitalization of 274.02B and an Enterprise Value of 270.64B. As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $747.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 690.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 607.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 970.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 874.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.33M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASML’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.43, compared to 9.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.15 and a low estimate of $4.79, while EPS last year was $3.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.03, with high estimates of $5.21 and low estimates of $4.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.72 and $18.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.21. EPS for the following year is $23.8, with 12 analysts recommending between $26.86 and $20.57.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.16B to a low estimate of $7.16B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.22B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.04B, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.29B and the low estimate is $28.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.