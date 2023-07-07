As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) offers stability

After finishing at $14.80 in the prior trading day, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at $14.60, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045762 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17.50 from $12.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Stewart Liam, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,348 and bolstered with 114,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBRG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 8.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $23.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 13.90M, compared to 9.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DBRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $289.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.98M to a low estimate of $253M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.41M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.86M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.