ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Stock Price Peaks at $3.5000 During Trading

The closing price of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) was $2.88 for the day, down -24.41% from the previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3151937 shares were traded. ASLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7301.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASLN now has a Market Capitalization of 47.08M and an Enterprise Value of 27.52M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLN has reached a high of $4.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2185.

Shares Statistics:

ASLN traded an average of 80.15K shares per day over the past three months and 517.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.33M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 53.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 483.82k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$3.55.