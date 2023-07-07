Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) was $144.89 for the day, down -4.44% from the previous closing price of $151.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 476069 shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when MUSE SCOTT H sold 1,211 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 181,650 led to the insider holds 26,583 shares of the business.

Zeffiro A Mark sold 750 shares of ATKR for $89,112 on May 24. The Director now owns 20,392 shares after completing the transaction at $118.82 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Johnson David Paul, who serves as the Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $149.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,497,877 and left with 30,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATKR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $157.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.63.

Shares Statistics:

ATKR traded an average of 464.74K shares per day over the past three months and 399.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ATKR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 4.02M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.3 and a low estimate of $4.22, while EPS last year was $6.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.27, with high estimates of $4.51 and low estimates of $4.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.3 and $17.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.02. EPS for the following year is $16.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $17.45 and $15.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $939.4M to a low estimate of $919.4M. As of the current estimate, Atkore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $966.6M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $997.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $933.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.