Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at $7.69 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2860608 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 22.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHC traded on average about 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 363.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.29M, compared to 23.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $8.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.