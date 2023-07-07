Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $52.54 in the prior trading day, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at $51.39, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986879 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 161.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Griswold Kirk B. sold 36,747 shares for $50.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,363 led to the insider holds 443,483 shares of the business.

Cumins Nicholas sold 28,000 shares of BSY for $1,288,235 on May 19. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 163,417 shares after completing the transaction at $46.01 per share. On May 10, another insider, BENTLEY GREGORY S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO & President of the company, sold 129,691 shares for $45.59 each. As a result, the insider received 5,912,613 and left with 8,136,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSY now has a Market Capitalization of 15.08B and an Enterprise Value of 16.70B. As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $54.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 967.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 310.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.67M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 5.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.14, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The current Payout Ratio is 26.50% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $294.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299M to a low estimate of $282.6M. As of the current estimate, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $268.29M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.57M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.