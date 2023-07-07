Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stocks Reach New Highs at $37.17 During Trading Session

After finishing at $37.58 in the prior trading day, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) closed at $37.17, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531992 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSIQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B and an Enterprise Value of 6.11B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.56M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.23 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.47B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.64B and the low estimate is $9.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.