CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $81.03 During Trading Session

After finishing at $82.24 in the prior trading day, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $81.03, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616464 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Nash William D sold 170,646 shares for $82.57 per share. The transaction valued at 14,090,500 led to the insider holds 177,180 shares of the business.

Shamim Mohammad sold 27,782 shares of KMX for $2,328,758 on Jun 28. The EVP and CITO now owns 10,892 shares after completing the transaction at $83.82 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Daniels Jon G, who serves as the SVP, CAF of the company, sold 27,783 shares for $82.42 each. As a result, the insider received 2,289,875 and left with 7,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.82B and an Enterprise Value of 31.80B. As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.83% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.51M with a Short Ratio of 21.51M, compared to 22.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $6.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.23B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, CarMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.54B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.68B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.52B and the low estimate is $25.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.