Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock Closes down -2.07% on Thursday Trading

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed the day trading at $17.05 down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $17.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2161628 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 21.72B and an Enterprise Value of 52.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 62.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUK traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUK traded about 3.14M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.95M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $20.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.