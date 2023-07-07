China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) was $0.22 for the day, down -10.09% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0240 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567252 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SXTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25M and an Enterprise Value of 478.33k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2245, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4599.

Shares Statistics:

SXTC traded an average of 733.12K shares per day over the past three months and 350.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 98.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 307.29k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.