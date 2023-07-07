Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.09

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed the day trading at $22.33 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $22.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078283 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YOU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 26,642 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 656,106 led to the insider holds 11,449,946 shares of the business.

Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $27,290 on Apr 12. The EVP, Operations now owns 21,894 shares after completing the transaction at $27.29 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Moshkani Kasra, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 26,030 and left with 22,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YOU traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YOU traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.95M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 16.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.49% and a Short% of Float of 28.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $139.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $137.12M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.72M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.12M, an increase of 26.90% less than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.43M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.78M and the low estimate is $654.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.