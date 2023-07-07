Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

The closing price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) was $18.11 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $18.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621505 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 2,320,000 shares for $17.37 per share. The transaction valued at 40,298,400 led to the insider holds 17,575,891 shares of the business.

TROE LISA L sold 4,852 shares of XPRO for $89,829 on May 03. The Director now owns 17,533 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Whelley Eileen Goss, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,852 shares for $18.51 each. As a result, the insider received 89,826 and left with 17,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.92.

Shares Statistics:

XPRO traded an average of 583.85K shares per day over the past three months and 813.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $342.2M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $313.62M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.17M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.