Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

The closing price of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) was $35.37 for the day, down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $36.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020265 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 145.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $37 from $32 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.36B. As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.44.

Shares Statistics:

SUM traded an average of 740.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SUM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 5.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $600M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686.55M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $743.55M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $798.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.