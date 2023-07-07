Consensus estimates for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Surgery Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.77, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $43.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1103528 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Evans Jason Eric sold 1,892 shares for $45.10 per share. The transaction valued at 85,329 led to the insider holds 424,898 shares of the business.

Owens Bradley R. sold 7,191 shares of SGRY for $261,105 on May 17. The National Group President now owns 74,189 shares after completing the transaction at $36.31 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Evans Jason Eric, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,674 shares for $34.26 each. As a result, the insider received 262,911 and left with 426,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.28B and an Enterprise Value of 7.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $45.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGRY traded 675.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 917.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 4.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $668.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.93M to a low estimate of $659.61M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.4M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $671.92M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660.65M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.