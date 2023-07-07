Considering Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.35, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1154909 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when TABORS R DAVID sold 162,000 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,269,620 led to the insider holds 83,661 shares of the business.

BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE sold 162,000 shares of CXM for $2,269,620 on Jun 30. The 10% Owner now owns 61,142 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,871 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,538,194 and left with 223,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -163.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 1.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $173.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.63M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $811.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.